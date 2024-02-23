Article 370 starring Yami Gautam, Priyamani film has been released in theatres today i.e. on 23 February. The movie directed by National Award-winning Aditya Suhas Jambhale is based on the PMO's decision to revoke the special status granted to Jammu and Kashmir. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

According to reports, the political drama film has been released in 1,500 cinema halls across 2,200 screens in India. As per Sacnilk.com report, the movie is set to have a good start at the box office. In the three national chains i.e. PVR, INOX, and Cinepolis, Article 370 movie has sold over 80,000 tickets and is about to finish around 100K for its opening day, Sacnilk.com report stated. Speaking of its opening day collections, Article 370 is likely to mint over ₹5 crores net. The report also added that the film could have crossed the ₹10 crore mark, however, due to the reduced prices, the film could see some over ₹5 core net.

Also Read: Article 370 trailer: Netizens express excitement on X about Yami Gautam's Kashmir political thriller — check reactions PVR INOX lowers ticket prices Movie buffs can watch their favourite releases for a ticket price of ₹99 in PVR INOX cinema chains on 'Cinema Lovers Day' this Friday. As per the press release issued by the company, “Viewers can watch new releases like "All India Rank", "Article 370", "Crackk" and "Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya" and "Fighter" or take their pick from Hollywood releases like "Madame Web", "The Holdovers" and "Bob Marley-One Love", "Mean Girls" and "The Teachers Lounge" in the Hollywood bucket. Besides offering tickets at ₹ 99 for the mainstream seats, PVR INOX has tailored an attractive price structure for audiences looking to celebrate Cinema Lovers Day in premium formats as well." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Also Read: Best of ZEE5: These are most-viewed movies, series on the OTT platform About Article 370 "Article 370", is produced by Aditya Dhar, renowned for his directorial work on "Uri: The Surgical Strike", which earned him the National Film Award for Best Director. Yami Gautam, Priyamani, and Arun Govil are among the star cast in the film. Yami Gautam essays the role of an intelligence agent in the movie, which revolves around the takedown of terrorism in Kashmir by rendering Article 370 ineffective. The Central government on August 5, 2019, revoked Article 370, which gave special status to the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir, and bifurcated it into the union territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh.

PM Modi backs film Article 370 Earlier on 20 February, PM Modi while addressing a rally in Jammu had said that the upcoming movie about Article 370 will be useful for people to get the correct information. “I do not know what the film is all about but yesterday I heard on TV that a film is coming on Article 370. Good, it will be useful for people to get correct information," the Prime Minister said," PM Modi said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!