Ride the bond-wagon: VCs and fintech startups rush to tap the latest retail investor craze
Mansi Verma 6 min read 24 Jun 2025, 07:00 AM IST
Venture capitalists are now looking to cash in on the surge in bond investing, and companies such as Groww, Stable Money, Grip Invest and Wint Wealth are riding the wave.
After mutual funds, individual stocks and popular fixed-income products such as fixed deposits, venture capital (VC) firms and India's wealthtech companies are clamouring to tap a new, relatively niche instrument that's been growing in popularity among investors of late – bonds.
