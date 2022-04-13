As demand improves, hospitality sector may rebound to pre-covid levels in FY23

Leisure travel, the agency said, continued to drive occupancy in the second half of 2022. Goa’s occupancy has been better than pre-Covid levels since September 2021. While gateway cities like Mumbai and the NCR region have also witnessed healthy improvement in occupancy, Bengaluru and Pune were laggards because of muted business/IT sector travel. However, they expect sequential improvement in occupancy in these markets over the next few months. The recovery has largely been occupancy-driven, with average room rates (ARR) lagging in most markets.

