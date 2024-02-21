As Hybrids Become More Popular, Their Green Benefits Are Questioned
River Davis, The Wall Street Journal
21 Feb 2024
SummaryAutomakers are battling with climate groups over how gas-electric vehicles are marketed as regulators prepare new emission rules.
Climate activists are questioning how environmentally friendly hybrid vehicles are as those cars rise in popularity.
