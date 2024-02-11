Industry
As nurses leave in droves, Indian hospitals get a backache
Nidheesh M.K. 9 min read 11 Feb 2024, 06:50 PM IST
Summary
- Long hours, poor working conditions, and miserable pay are driving nurses to distant shores
Ernakulam: In the bustling corridors of a hospital in Kerala, the pulse of patient care never seems to slow down. Amid the controlled chaos, Jilsna Jose, a nurse in the gynaecology ward, goes through her daily routine with a blend of precision and compassion. Yet, behind her composed demeanour lies a tale of unhappiness, which will end, she said, only when she quits this “noble, wonderful, and shitty" job.
