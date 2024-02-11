As nurses leave in droves, Indian hospitals get a backache

But often, there are emergencies. Like a mother seeing blood in her breast milk, or a baby in the neonatal ICU developing a fever, or a child running around the corridor getting burned by hot water. And despite all that the nurses do to keep the hospital running smoothly, she said she has never received a word of thanks from the hospital staff or patients. Worse, she’s dismayed by the indignity meted out at times. She was threatened with physical assault just recently, by the father of a patient.