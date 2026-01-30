As obesity rises in India, citizens hope Budget 2026 will make healthy living affordable

Obesity is now a major public health challenge in India, as per a latest LocalCircles survey. The nationwide survey has found that three in four Indians have at least one obese individual in their close social network, highlighting the underlying issue.

Economic Survey 2026 on increasing obesity in India The survey arrives amid growing concern flagged by the Economic Survey 2026, on January 29, which warned that unhealthy diets, sedentary lifestyles and rising consumption of ultra-processed foods are driving obesity across age groups. According to the findings of the survey, obesity significantly increases the risk of non-communicable diseases such as diabetes, hypertension and heart disease.

3 in 4 Indians report obesity in close circles According to the LocalCircles survey, 76% of respondents said they have one or more obese individuals among family members, friends, colleagues or neighbours. While 42% respondents said four or more obese individuals in their close circle, 56% reported obese individuals known to them also suffer from lifestyle diseases, including diabetes, high blood pressure, high cholesterol or fatty liver.

Cause of obesity among Indians About 64% of respondents attributed obesity in their close network to sedentary lifestyles, lack of exercise and consumption of fatty or ultra-processed food, indicating that lifestyle choices remain the primary cause of the health issue.

The official data also points to the growing scale of the issue. The National Family Health Survey (NFHS-5) shows that 24% of women and 23% of men in India are overweight or obese. On the other hand, obesity among children has also risen, with excess weight among children under five increasing from 2.1% in 2015–16 to 3.4% in 2019–21.

Also Read | Economic survey calls for higher GST slabs for ultra-processed foods

India emerges as world's third most obese country The World Obesity Federation now ranks India as the third most obese country globally, after the United States and China.

Even as pharmaceutical weight-loss solutions and bariatric procedures gain popularity among affluent sections of society, health experts caution that obesity cannot be addressed through drugs alone.

The survey findings emphasised that sustainable lifestyle changes, such as regular physical activity, balanced diets and reduced intake of ultra-processed foods, remain the most effective solution to beat obesity.

Budget 2026 expectations The survey added that Indians are looking forward to the Union Budget 2026 for relief amid the growing health crisis.

Respondents expect the government to reduce taxes and improve the affordability of products and services that promote a healthy lifestyle, including fitness, nutrition and preventive healthcare.