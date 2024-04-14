As post-covid demand cements itself, this sector is eyeing a shift in gears
SummaryCement producers are building capacity as they expect demand to grow. But they have to consolidate to have better control over pricing.
Cement producers have benefited from the post-covid surge in the housing market, which accounts for nearly 60% of the sector's revenues. Among the cement companies whose shares are listed on stock exchanges, four of the top seven by market capitalization outperformed the BSE Sensex in the past year.