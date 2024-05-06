Industry
As small-town shoppers go online, it’s not only ecomm firms that are celebrating
SummaryLogistics firms are seeing an increase in e-commerce orders from tier-2 towns and beyond as more people in those markets start shopping online.
Bengaluru: More people in India’s small cities and towns are now shopping online, a potentially massive market that e-commerce companies have been wooing for about a decade. But it’s not only online marketplaces and e-stores that are reaping the benefits.
Catch all the Industry News, Banking News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more