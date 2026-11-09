As SpaceX gets cheaper, are India’s rockets taking different flight paths?

Shouvik Das
4 min read9 Nov 2026, 08:00 AM IST
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SpaceX’s primary goal is to build ultra-large and reusable rockets which can launch a large number of satellites at one go.
Summary
While Elon Musk's SpaceX targets the large-capacity mass-launch market, there may be a different field for smaller rocket companies to play

Elon Musk has a plan: the SpaceX founder wants to launch monster rockets, slashing launch costs to a third of the US average of around $3,200 per kg. India is also vying for a larger piece of the space pie, with at least four rockets in the making to capture the demand for private space launchers. However, India’s approach is notably different from what the world’s largest rocket maker is pushing for. Does this hurt India’s space ambitions, or play to its advantage? Mint breaks it down.

How is SpaceX reducing costs?

SpaceX’s primary goal is to build ultra-large and reusable rockets which can launch a large number of satellites at one go. The company’s aim is to make space launches regular, and make money by increasing the frequency of launches—rather than focusing on the profitability of individual launches. For this, SpaceX is boosting the capacity that its flagship Starship rocket can carry to orbit. At present, the Starship can carry up to 100 tonnes of payload to low-earth orbit, with most forums pegging a per-launch cost upward of $100 million. On straight math, this brings the cost of launching a single satellite aboard SpaceX’s rocket down to $1,000 per kilogram.

Other factors such as rocket fuel prices, actual payload onboard, and frequency of launches also play important roles here, which can push up the cost per kilogram. The key goal, however, remains targeting mass capacity of launches.

Also Read | Can India ever build its own SpaceX?

What is India’s alternate solution to SpaceX?

India has a diametrically opposite approach, where most new rockets in development have small payload capacities of around 500 kg —less than a percentage of Starship. However, India is playing in a different market. India’s private space firms such as Skyroot Aerospace and Agnikul Cosmos, as well as the Indian Space Research Organisation (Isro)’s privatized Small Satellite Launch Vehicle (SSLV) by Hindustan Aeronautics, all believe that with satellites becoming smaller, there will be greater demand for more frequent launches of small rockets that are easier and less expensive to build and launch, rather than a behemoth like Starship.

Mint reported in September last year that Skyroot’s per-launch rocket cost will be around $4 million—again just a fraction of SpaceX’s total cost. But, Skyroot’s current rocket, Vikram-I, will likely have a handful of mini-satellites aboard as payload, instead of Starship’s mass launch target.

What about other countries and companies?

Multiple rocket makers are emerging in the US itself to target the small, reusable rocket category. These include Rocket Lab, Relativity and Firefly Space. In India, EtherealX has plans for a reusable rocket, but does not have a functional unit yet.

The US and India, however, are the only two major geographies with functioning rockets targeting private satellites at the moment. Russia, since the Ukraine war, has been frozen out of global contractual rocket launches, while China caters to its own missions. France’s Arianespace is yet to launch its Ariane 6, while Japan’s private rockets have not had full-scale commercial launches beyond test flights, yet.

Also Read | Elon Musk's SpaceX and the vision of off-planet industrialization

Can costs be offset by selectively targeting space launch demand?

Analysts' biggest question about SpaceX is its growing wait list, and its struggle to turn profitable despite being the world’s largest rocket maker. India’s answer to this, stakeholders believe, is more strategic—the country expects a rising demand for sensitive small satellites catering to national security in the coming years.

To cater to this, India believes that even if its rockets cost 5-6x higher than SpaceX, it can target this strategic sovereign demand to bag a sizeable chunk of satellite launches. The rationale: not all parties might be willing to opt for SpaceX’s ride-share model, especially for sensitive satellites, and its years-long waitlist. This gives India a strategic market of rocket launches to target. India maintains, since privatizing space in 2022, that it will capture 8% of the global space market by 2033.

Also Read | SpaceX effect: Indian millionaires hunt for the next big US frontier-tech payoff

Do satellite makers also play an important role here?

Absolutely. Space analysts have highlighted that for rockets to become less expensive and for launch costs to reduce, satellites need to utilize sophisticated technologies such the latest chips and micro-engineering standards to miniaturize as much of its technologies as possible. This, in turn, would mean more satellites carried aboard a rocket per launch, than before.

As mini, micro and nano-satellites become more common, small rockets might suddenly become more attractive as they too will be able to carry constellations and multiple payload onboard to various orbits, without having to build expensive, heavy-capacity rockets.

However, it is also important to note that this is not the only way forward. Heavy rockets will play a key role in strategically important space missions, such as carrying heavy payload to higher orbits, or in manned space projects.

While SpaceX is currently in the clear lead, the global space industry remains in engineering limbo today — stuck between innovation of satellite sizes, and to see if India’s idea of launching small rockets in rapid frequencies might just steal the cake.

About the Author

Shouvik Das

Shouvik has been tracking the rise and shifts of India’s technology ecosystem for over a decade, across print, broadcast and web-first platforms. He's been a tinkerer of machines and PCs since childhood, a habit he was thrilled to convert into his profession. This has led him to fascinating experiences of technologies around the world, which is what keeps him hooked to his job.<br><br>Shouvik likes to believe that he is one of the few technology journalists in India who can also code. He has also been writing about the rise of AI well before it became a household name, and has met some of the most fascinating people over the years through his work.<br><br>Shouvik writes about AI, Big Tech, data centres, electronics, semiconductors, cybersecurity, gaming, cryptocurrencies, and consumer technologies. He is most fond of the stories he has written during his time here at Mint, for which he also writes 'Transformer', a weekly technology newsletter, and hosts 'Techcetra', a weekly technology podcast.<br><br>Outside of work, Shouvik spends most of his time with Pixel, whom he believes is the world's best dog. He is also an avid reader, a toy collector, a gamer and a frequent traveller.

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