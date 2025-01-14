The ASCI has advised LinkedIn influencers to disclose brand connections to maintain credibility. Influencers must now provide clear disclosures and comply with ASCI and CCPA guidelines.

The Advertising Standards Council of India (ASCI), on Tuesday, January 14, issued an advisory to LinkedIn influencers, asking them to disclose material connections with any brands or advertisers they endorse.

"Being transparent about material connections is mandated both by the ASCI Code and the CCPA guidelines. The advisory is a direct reminder that such non-disclosures could lead to a loss of credibility for violators, as well as possible action by the regulators," said Manisha Kapoor, Secretary General and CEO, ASCI, in the governing body's latest media release.

LinkedIn does not offer platform-specific disclosure tools. As a result, influencers are now required to display the necessary disclosure terms, such as "Ad" or "Partnership," among others, stated the ASCI.

Checklist for LinkedIn influencers The ASCI's latest advisory states that LinkedIn influencers must now be clear with their disclosures about their relationships with any brands or advertisers and mandates the following:

1. Material Connection: Influencers must disclose any relationship with an advertiser that could affect the content’s credibility.

2. Disclosure Requirements: Disclosure must be clear, upfront, and not hidden within hashtags or links.

3. Compliance: Influencers must familiarise themselves with ASCI Guidelines and CCPA requirements.

Why the advisory for LinkedIn influencers The ASCI's latest advisory for LinkedIn influencers comes after 60 complaints received over the past week about undisclosed brand associations on the professional networking platform. Of these, at least 56 were found to involve violations, primarily due to the lack of disclosure of material connections. Such non-disclosures potentially breach the ASCI Code, the Guidelines for Influencers in Digital Media, and the Central Consumer Protection Authority’s (CCPA) Guidelines.

The non-disclosure of material connections is a direct violation of the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, as well as the Central Consumer Protection Authority's (CCPA's) guidelines about influencers and social media platforms.