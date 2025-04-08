"When entrepreneurs like me post content on social media, we become more relatable for the audience that watches us on TV or views us as founders of big brands. Not only does social media make us one of their own, but it also fosters authenticity. When I talk about something on my social media, people instantly perceive it as genuine instead of a paid promotion, distinguishing me from creators or celebrities," he said. Gupta received the National Creators Award in 2024 under the celebrity creator category. The award, launched by the Government of India in 2024, is presented by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to creators and influencers across 20 categories.