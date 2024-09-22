When facts change, I change my mind: Aswath Damodaran on Zomato valuation
- At the time of Zomato’s listing, Aswath Damodaran valued the startup at ₹42 a share. Zomato’s shares have rocketed since then. Where did the guru of valuation go wrong? Damodaran reflects on this, other pricy Indian stocks and how investors end up with the wrong portfolio
Mumbai: Known as the ‘Dean of Valuation’, Aswath Damodaran, professor of finance at the Stern School of Business at New York University, is out with a new book, The Corporate Life Cycle.
Companies have a life cycle very much like humans—they are born, witness growth spurts, mature and then inevitably decline. And just like some of us, they try to fight aging. Companies employ a host of techniques like acquisitions and hiring expensive consultants in an effort to reincarnate themselves. However, Damodaran argues that all these endeavours inescapably come to naught. A company like Apple or Microsoft being able to turn around its fortunes is very much the exception which proves the rule.
Understanding the corporate life cycle and where every company fits in the framework is crucial for everyone in the chain, from managers to investors.
In a wide-ranging interview with Mint, Damodaran talked about assessing family-run businesses, the current dynamics of the Indian stock market, and how investors can optimize their portfolios through the corporate life cycle architecture.