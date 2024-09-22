When facts change, I change my mind: Aswath Damodaran on Zomato valuation

Are fast growing companies at risk of accelerated demise as well?

Eventually all companies age, but whether it’s going to be 20 years or 40 years or 50 years is going to depend on a lot of factors. If you’re a manufacturing company, for example, it might take you 50 years to get big. Now look at how quickly Zomato has gone from nothing to what it is. But there’s a catch. The kinds of businesses where you can grow fast are also the kinds of businesses where it’s tough to hold on and stay at the top for a long time, because the same things that allow you to climb the mountain quickly, allow others to climb up the mountain to get to you.