At Aurobindo, no cure for investor worries. Updated: 29 Nov 2022, 11:51 PM IST
- Concerns around other business interests of the promoters dog the pharma major and its underperforming stock
New Delhi: During an earnings call on 14 November, shortly after announcing results that saw the Hyderabad-headquartered pharma company post a net profit of ₹479.2 crore for the quarter ended 30 September, Aurobindo Pharma Ltd’s management caught a glimpse of simmering shareholder ire. A representative from the Abu Dhabi Investment Authority (ADIA), the sovereign wealth fund of the oil-rich emirate, spoke up.