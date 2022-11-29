At Aurobindo, no cure for investor worries

The question before Ramprasad Reddy would be an honest appraisal of whether the promoter families’ real and imagined involvement in other businesses has started to dent investor sentiment around Aurobindo. Just as importantly, if these are proving to be distractions for the listed company’s management. Last week, Mint reported that at the end of the July-September period, Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories and Cipla had become the second and third largest pharma companies by sales, while Aurobindo had been relegated to the fourth position.

