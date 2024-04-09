Industry
At Vistara, some employees are caught in merger turbulence
Mihir Mishra , Anu Sharma 10 min read 09 Apr 2024, 08:18 PM IST
Summary
- Vistara is merging with Air India. The integration has many complexities. For instance, not all Vistara employees are happy with the roles or pay they would receive in the merged entity. Will this discontent impact Air India’s operations?
New Delhi: Around 2017, two years after Tata SIA Airlines Ltd, which operates the airline Vistara, began operations, a board member brought up an unusual matter. In a meeting at the airline’s headquarters in Gurugram, he pointed out that the airline’s cabin crew members weren’t comfortable enough in the shoes they wear during flights.
Catch all the Industry News, Banking News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less