ATF prices rise about 10% as oil companies roll out price stabilisation regime for 3 years

The prices of Aviation Turbine Fuel (ATF) were raised about 10 per cent on Tuesday, June 9, as state-owned fuel retailers rolled out a price stabilisation regime. They have offered domestic airlines a fixed rate of fuel for up to three years, amid rising global oil prices due to escalating tensions in West Asia.
The fixed fuel rate will likely shield airline carriers and passengers from sharp swings in global oil prices.
After the hike, the jet fuel for the domestic airlines will now cost ₹10.08 more – from ₹104.927 per litre to ₹115, news agency PTI quoted industry sources as saying. But all airlines will not be included in the price stabilisation regime, but only those who opt to participate in the government-backed scheme.
Airlines that do not opt for the scheme will pay market-linked prices, currently around ₹142 per litre, similar to international carriers.
Those opting into the price stabilisation scheme will be insulated from the fluctuations due to the global uncertainities amid he war. They will continue to receive ATF at ₹115 per litre.
Those who wouldn't participate would pay ₹142 per litre, but also gain from any decline in the prices. The price stabilization scheme is voluntary.
Under the voluntary scheme, participating airlines will pay a fixed free-on-board (FOB) benchmark price of ₹86.32 per litre, plus airport charges, oil company margins and applicable taxes, resulting in an effective selling price of ₹115 per litre in Delhi, ₹114.5 in Mumbai and ₹139 in Chennai.
Earlier, Rohit Raj, Director in the Ministry of Civil Aviation, while addressing an inter-ministerial briefing on the ongoing West Asia tensions had explained how the government arrived at the new ATF pricing structure.
"There were few numbers which were floated yesterday, one was 60.5, one was 75.62, another was 104 and 142," Raj said, explaining the different price benchmarks that emerged following the Cabinet's decision.
According to him, ₹60.5 per litre was the base ATF price on March 1, 2026, before fuel markets were impacted by the West Asia crisis.
"Since all the West Asia crisis happened after 28th of February, the whole April was pretty volatile for the ATF prices," he said.
Rohit Raj noted that that international parity prices of ATF surged sharply during the period. “When the prices were published on 1st May, it was 142. So that was the price which is the IPP (international parity price),” he said.
(With inputs from PTI and ANI)
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