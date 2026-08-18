Ather, Hero look to tech features to boost earnings

Electric two-wheeler makers are turning to digital features for new revenue, with Ather Energy Ltd doubling non-vehicle revenue through technology packs that offer advanced navigation, intelligence, and safety features, and its largest shareholder Hero MotoCorp Ltd stepping up its focus on software-led earnings.
Bengaluru-based Ather’s early bet on monetizing software features paid off in the June quarter as rising adoption of paid features helped it become the first new-age electric two-wheeler maker to break even at the operating-profit level before depreciation and amortization. Revenue from non-vehicle sources, driven by sales of its tech pack, accounted for 14% of total revenue.