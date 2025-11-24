Mint Explainer | What changes is India proposing to its atomic energy laws to achieve its nuclear power goals?
The amendments come in the backdrop of India's plan to set up 100 GW of nuclear power capacity by 2047.
NEW DELHI: The much-anticipated amendments to the atomic energy and nuclear damage laws are expected to be taken up in the upcoming winter session of Parliament. Mint explains the move to open up the strategic sector to implement the government's plan to achieve 100 GW of nuclear power generation capacity by 2047 from the current capacity of 8.7 GW.