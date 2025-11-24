NEW DELHI: The much-anticipated amendments to the atomic energy and nuclear damage laws are expected to be taken up in the upcoming winter session of Parliament. Mint explains the move to open up the strategic sector to implement the government's plan to achieve 100 GW of nuclear power generation capacity by 2047 from the current capacity of 8.7 GW.

Which acts does the government plan to amend for the nuclear power sector?

The Union government is expected to introduce the Atomic Energy Bill, 2025, to amend the Atomic Energy Act, 1962. Under this law, the power to operate nuclear power plants is vested only in the central government and companies or corporations it has established. The Atomic Energy Act prohibits the participation of private companies and state governments in this sector.

The government is also expected to amend the Civil Liability for Nuclear Damage Act, 2010, which provides the legal framework for compensation to victims of a nuclear incident.

Also Read | NTPC in talks with 16 states for land to build nuclear power plants

What changes or amendments are to be brought in?

The Atomic Energy Bill, 2025, is aimed at amending the law to open up the civil nuclear space, allowing the private sector and foreign companies to develop nuclear power projects. It proposes to govern and regulate the use of atomic energy in India.

The bill also proposes to enable Indian companies, in both the public and private sectors, to form partnerships and acquire technology to develop small modular reactors (SMRs). SMRs are considered next-generation nuclear power technology requiring less space than conventional power plants. A few companies globally have been working on this front, including Westinghouse Electric Co. and Holtec International.

Also Read | India eyes retired coal plants for nuclear use

Why are the amendments important?

The amendments come in the backdrop of India's plan to set up 100 GW of nuclear power capacity by 2047. To achieve this target, the government has decided to allow the private sector to come in and scale up the nuclear power space because the public sector alone may not be able to help reach the target.

What is the current status of nuclear power generation in India?

Currently, the country has 24 nuclear reactors with a cumulative power generation capacity of about 8.78 GW. An additional 6.6 GW is in the pipeline.

State-run Nuclear Power Corporation of India (NPCIL) is the only company that operates in this space in the country. Another state-run company NTPC Ltd has set up a subsidiary to develop nuclear power projects and has started working on its first such plant through a joint venture with NPCIL in Banswara, Rajasthan.

Other public sector companies such as Indian Oil Corporation Ltd and ONGC Ltd have shown interest in developing nuclear projects. Private companies including Tata Power, Vedanta and JSW Energy also have announced plans to enter the nuclear power sector.

What are the benefits of nuclear power?

India's energy transition roadmap includes 500 GW of non-fossil capacity, which would largely consist of solar and wind power, which are intermittent sources of energy and may destabilize the grid. Nuclear power is a clean and stable source of energy and can play the role of baseload (the minimum amount of power required to be supplied to the electrical grid at all times) when the share of coal-based power plants declines due to climate concerns.