Why Audi and Cadillac want to line up for Formula 1
SummaryFormula 1 is in good shape financially. That is setting the stage for more carmakers to be in F1 than before.
Late last month, Formula 1 (F1) reached an in-principle agreement with General Motors (GM), the fifth-largest car company globally by revenue, to make it the 11th team on the grid in 2026. GM will race under its luxury car brand, Cadillac. GM follows Audi, from the Volkswagen Group. Audi has purchased an independent F1 team, and will start racing from 2025. In the post-1990 period, considered to be the contemporary era of F1, there have never been more teams belonging to car manufacturers.