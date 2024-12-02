Why Audi and Cadillac want to line up for Formula 1

Take Ferrari, the most storied team in F1. Between 2015 and 2023, revenue of its division where F1 resides has grown an average of just 3.3% per year. But its revenue from car sales has increased by 12% a year. Further, the share of car revenues in its total revenues has increased from 73% to 86%. F1 and the business of F1 matters to Ferrari. But it’s the business beyond that matters more. And that’s what Audi and GM are eyeing by wading into the cut-throat world of F1.