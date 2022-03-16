Audio content in regional languages hit fast forward

Two factors are shaping this bounce in spoken-word content. The first is the stay-at-home culture brought on by the pandemic, which kicked in around March 2020. The second are homegrown, audio-only platforms like Pocket FM, Kuku FM and Pratilipi, which gathered momentum in early-2021 and are opening up this market in newer ways. They are looking at content in languages beyond English in a big way and at new formats like short stories. Some also lean on content generated by users (as opposed to content generated by professional creators).

