NFRA begins work to overhaul audit norms
Summary
- In a change of regime from the current system where ICAI standards are deemed to be final, NFRA is set to overhaul ICAI's all 38 audit standards, plus two quality standards.
The National Financial Reporting Authority (NFRA) has kicked off an epic overhaul of the way auditors verify the truthfulness of corporate financial information, in a change of regime from the current system where auditing standards issued by Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) are deemed to be final.