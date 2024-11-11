The legal requirement for notifying audit standards by the ministry, in consultation with NFRA was built into the Companies Act of 2013, in a policy response to the 2009 Satyam Computers fraud. However, NFRA was set up only in 2018 and the audit watchdog is keen to get the legal requirement accomplished without further delay as its investigations into some of the corporate collapses like IL&FS and some frauds have brought to light what the regulator calls “gross negligence and audit failure in audits."