Auditors balk at regulator’s push to expand their role
Mark Maurer , The Wall Street Journal 7 min read 29 Apr 2024, 04:10 PM IST
SummaryProposals on fraud detection, cyber risk and more would take auditors far outside the parameters of their specialty, they say. The Public Company Accounting Oversight Board says the changes are needed.
Auditors are pushing back against recent proposals by the U.S. audit regulator that they say would significantly expand their responsibilities with needless extra work, but which many investors argue would help provide the transparency they have long sought.
