Auditors balk at regulator’s push to expand their role

The PCAOB’s stated mission is to protect investors. And since the 2022 ascent of Chair Williams, it has conducted sweeps to root out wrongdoing by audit firms, and is working to update standards and make inspections more efficient and transparent, it says. The PCAOB has approved stronger requirements around how firms verify outside evidence on their clients and supervise outside auditors, and has issued eight proposals, including the recent three. Part of its focus is updating dozens of rules intended to be temporary, some of which refer to outmoded technology, like fax machines.