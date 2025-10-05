AR you joking? Augmented-reality creators out-earn IIT grads with simple skills.
Pratishtha Bagai 6 min read 05 Oct 2025, 06:40 pm IST
Summary
While select IIT graduates bag annual salaries of ₹25-30 lakh from the likes of Nvidia and Intel this year, these digital creators can earn that much every few months. Chances are you're familiar with their work.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
A new class of digital creators is out-earning top graduates of the Indian Institutes of Management (IIMs) and Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) using a relatively basic set of skills. While select IIT graduates bag annual salaries of ₹25-30 lakh from the likes of Nvidia and Intel this year, these digital creators can earn that much every few months – by designing the augmented-reality objects and filters people use while taking pictures or recording videos for Instagram, YouTube and Snapchat.
Catch all the Industry News, Banking News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less
topics
Read Next Story