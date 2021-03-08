Subscribe
Australia's prime time battle against big tech

Australia’s prime time battle against big tech

Advocates supporting the Australian law point out that for every hundred dollars spent on online advertising, $53 goes to Google, $28 to Facebook, and $19 to the rest.
10 min read . 09:36 PM IST Salil Tripathi

  • For now, there’s an uneasy truce in this conflict over the future of news. What are the learnings for India?
  • The temporary relief large media companies are seeking may not address structural problems. The smaller publishers, reliant on traffic from social media firms, stand to suffer the most.

NEW YORK : For those in Australia whose primary exposure to news was through the world’s largest social network, Facebook, 17 February was not just a slow news day—it was no news day. That day, the company blocked users in Australia from posting any news stories from Australian media, and prevented news-sharing from Australian media companies globally.

Facebook did this because it opposed an Australian law that would force Facebook and Google to pay local media companies for articles and content that would appear on their platforms. Google opposes the law in principle, but it did deals; Facebook stared back.

