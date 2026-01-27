Beyond the tailpipe: Centre moves to map life-cycle carbon emissions of all vehicles, end debate on norms
Manas Pimpalkhare 6 min read 27 Jan 2026, 05:35 am IST
The draft Automotive Mission Plan 2047 is set to revolutionize India’s auto sector by introducing life-cycle analysis of vehicle emissions. This strategic move aims to ensure cleaner transport solutions and competitive advancements in the industry.
NEW DELHI : India plans to map the carbon emissions of every vehicle segment over their life cycles to assess their impact on climate and help prepare a clear policy aimed at making the country a globally competitive clean-mobility hub by 2047, two people aware of the developments said.
