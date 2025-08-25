Auto component makers may get R&D, IP fund support to boost exports as tariffs kick in
The government plans to fund R&D and intellectual property creation for auto component exporters facing US tariffs, using the Anusandhan National Research Foundation. Stakeholder consultations are ongoing, with no budget finalized yet, as the industry aims to enhance its $111 billion market share.
New Delhi: The government is considering ways to provide funds for research and development and intellectual property creation to support Indian exporters of auto components as they face the headwinds of US tariffs, according to two people aware of the development.