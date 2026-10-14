Mint Explainer: Auto industry braces for a festive-season reality check

A year after goods and services tax (GST) cuts boosted car sales, automakers face a growth test this festive season. Since September 2025, the industry has posted double-digit growth in several months, driven by lower prices. Mint examines whether the momentum will hold in the December quarter.
Why does this festive season hold significance?
Automakers count on festive sales each year, when buyers consider vehicle purchases auspicious. This year, however, the season could mark an inflexion point for industry growth. Sales have posted double-digit growth in several months over the past year, but a high base is expected to moderate the pace. Last year’s festive-season surge in car and two-wheeler sales set the stage for robust growth through the year. This year’s performance will offer clues to the pace of growth the industry can expect in the coming year.