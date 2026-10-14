Mint Explainer: Auto industry braces for a festive-season reality check

Ayaan Kartik
2 min read14 Oct 2026, 04:11 PM IST
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Sales have posted double-digit growth in several months over the past year, but a high base is expected to moderate the pace.
Summary
Since September 2025, the auto industry has posted double-digit growth in several months, driven by lower prices following GST cuts. But rising vehicle prices, borrowing costs and inflation threaten to dampen festive demand.    

A year after goods and services tax (GST) cuts boosted car sales, automakers face a growth test this festive season. Since September 2025, the industry has posted double-digit growth in several months, driven by lower prices. Mint examines whether the momentum will hold in the December quarter.

Why does this festive season hold significance?

Automakers count on festive sales each year, when buyers consider vehicle purchases auspicious. This year, however, the season could mark an inflexion point for industry growth. Sales have posted double-digit growth in several months over the past year, but a high base is expected to moderate the pace. Last year’s festive-season surge in car and two-wheeler sales set the stage for robust growth through the year. This year’s performance will offer clues to the pace of growth the industry can expect in the coming year.

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So, what is the problem?

As the peak festive season begins, automakers are flagging rising raw material costs that are forcing price hikes. Nearly all two- and four-wheeler makers have raised prices three to four times this calendar year amid inflation fuelled by the West Asia war. Rupee depreciation has also increased import costs. Dealers warn that repeated hikes could dampen demand, as affordability drove the post-GST sales surge. Automakers, meanwhile, are looking to cut costs elsewhere to avoid passing on the full increase to consumers.

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What else threatens consumer demand?

Dealers warn that rising auto-loan rates could pose a bigger threat to festive sales than price hikes, as the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) tightens monetary policy. With most car buyers relying on credit, higher borrowing costs could dampen demand. Retail and wholesale inflation have also begun to rise.

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How do automakers plan to boost sales?

Automakers have rolled out consumer discounts and financing schemes to offset price hikes, according to dealers. Companies had scaled back such offers after GST cuts made vehicles more affordable. They have also expanded their product portfolios ahead of the festive season, launching several two- and four-wheelers over the past three months. More launches are planned in the coming weeks, potentially boosting brand visibility and dealership footfall.

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Why are automakers not worried for now?

The reason is simple: automakers’ factories are running near capacity. Nearly every manufacturer has noted that the demand has outstripped supply, particularly for electric vehicles, as rising fuel prices push consumers towards the new technology. High capacity utilization has prompted companies to add production lines and increase worker shifts. Long waiting periods for some best-selling models also give automakers visibility into their order books, even as concerns over a slowdown grow over the next six months.

About the Author

Ayaan Kartik

Ayaan Kartik is a Delhi-based journalist tracking the ever-growing world of automobiles and their components. With an experience of five years ranging from short-form news at Inshorts to longform journalism at Outlook Business magazine, he has dabbled into different storytelling formats. At Mint, he tries to regularly mix story styles, from longforms to crisp news stories. He has completed his graduation from Delhi University where he developed a liking for reading and writing about the world we live in today. Apart from automobiles, Ayaan likes to read up on geopolitics which has increasingly affected various sectors of the economy. Of all the promises journalism holds, he likes the fact that it allows a person to simply explain to readers about what is happening in the world. And what better sector than automobiles, which everyone since growing up has seen and felt connected to. Whether it is China's increasing grip on automobiles to growing affection for EVs in the country, Ayaan likes to connect his love for geopolitics and data to his stories as readers become more demanding on the types of stories they want.

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