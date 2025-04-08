Auto manufacturers urge leaders on both sides of Atlantic to lower tariffs
SummaryBMW, Volkswagen and Stellantis were among the top European automakers voicing their concerns at a meeting with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen on Monday.
Representatives from top European auto manufacturers met with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and urged politicians on both sides of the Atlantic to lower tariffs.
Catch all the Industry News, Banking News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more