Auto manufacturers urge leaders on both sides of Atlantic to lower tariffs

BMW, Volkswagen and Stellantis were among automakers invited to voice their concerns over U.S. tariffs at the meeting on Monday. The Commission said in a statement Tuesday that the industry leaders highlighted the uncertainty tariffs create for integrated supply chains, while voicing their concern over the risks to trade.

“They expressed support for lowering tariffs on both sides as part of a negotiated solution, a path the European Commission remains committed to," the Commission said.

U.S. President Trump last week implemented 25% tariffs on all imported vehicles and plans to slap a 25% levy on auto part imports from next month.

According to the read-out of Monday’s meeting, the potential for the EU and U.S. to reduce non-tariff barriers was also discussed. Meanwhile, the representatives encouraged the Commission to further boost competitiveness, mainly through accelerating its automotive action plan.

The EU’s action plan seeks to enhance the competitiveness of European automotive manufacturers by promoting greater collaboration and improving overall conditions, including targeted financing and simplifying regulation. It aims to address areas such as innovation and digitalization, the shift to clean mobility, competitiveness and supply chain resilience.

The European Automobile Manufacturers’ Association, known as the ACEA, said in a separate statement that the European Commission should seek a constructive, negotiated resolution with the U.S. and avoid countermeasures that risk damaging European competitiveness.

With up to 67 billion euros ($73.07 billion) of EU automotive industry exports affected by the tariffs and a total estimated cost of 80 billion euros from the automotive and reciprocal tariffs combined, urgent cooperation is needed, it said.

“Not only is it essential that European and American leaders urgently find a solution to the ongoing trade conflict, but it is imperative that the European institutions actively implement the automotive action plan, to enhance competitiveness, reduce costs, alleviate the regulatory burden, and strengthen European manufacturing," ACEA Director General Sigrid de Vries said.

Daimler Truck, Bosch, Iveco Group, Volvo Car, Traton Group, Valeo, ACEA and The European Association of Automotive Suppliers were also present at Monday’s meeting.

