Auto parts makers chase Motherson’s playbook to go global
Ayaan Kartik 4 min read 03 Oct 2025, 06:00 am IST
The auto component companies are now deploying cash strategically to enter new geographies, strengthen local play in the US, Europe, Asia and Latin America and increase non-auto related revenue.
New Delhi: India’s top automobile component makers are borrowing from market leader Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd’s playbook to pursue global expansion as they face headwinds in their two largest export markets—the US and Europe.
