Why the auto industry is banking on this festival season like never before
Vehicle sales tend to be higher in the October-December quarter compared to other quarters. Lower vehicle prices, triggered by the cut in GST rates, should add more impetus this year.
Automobile stocks have been on a tear since the Prime Minister's announcement on Independence Day that the government was planning to reduce the rate at which goods were taxed in India. Cars and two-wheelers are among the most prominent and high-value items of discretionary consumption.