Auto sector in Q2 sees better profitability led by raw material savings and cost efficiency, 2HFY24 to be better
The domestic brokerage Motilal Oswal Financial Services reported in its Q2 results review report that margin tailwinds contributed to a broad outperformance across aggregates that marked the end of the 2QFY24 corporate earnings on a positive note. The beat was driven by domestic cyclical like cement, automobiles, banking, financial services, and insurance (BFSI).