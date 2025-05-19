Automakers rush to PMO, commerce ministry as Chinese magnet crisis set to spread beyond EVs, threatens production cuts
SummaryConcerns over rare earth magnet supply disruptions from China have prompted India's automotive industry leaders to approach the commerce ministry. The situation poses risks not only to electric vehicles but to the entire automotive sector and beyond.
New Delhi/Mumbai: India’s top automotive companies have knocked on the doors of the commerce ministry over concerns that disruptions in the supply of rare earth magnets from China could potentially bring their production lines to a stop.
