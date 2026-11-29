When Jonathon Harris went car-shopping this year, the 34-year-old building inspector in the San Francisco Bay Area considered a Nissan. He had previously owned several Nissans and had been happy with them.
When Jonathon Harris went car-shopping this year, the 34-year-old building inspector in the San Francisco Bay Area considered a Nissan. He had previously owned several Nissans and had been happy with them.
But there was a problem. Harris wanted to buy a hybrid vehicle—one that runs on both gas and electric power—and Nissan didn’t sell any in the U.S. So Harris purchased a hybrid Mazda instead.
But there was a problem. Harris wanted to buy a hybrid vehicle—one that runs on both gas and electric power—and Nissan didn’t sell any in the U.S. So Harris purchased a hybrid Mazda instead.
“It’s kind of a no-brainer at this point to get the hybrid option if it’s available,” Harris said.
When Christian Meunier, Nissan’s top executive in North America, rejoined the company last year after nearly six years away, he was disturbed by Nissan’s lack of American hybrids. “It felt unreasonable,” Meunier said. “What happened? How could you miss this?”
Not having hybrid options right now costs car companies buyers. Stung by higher gas prices, Americans are increasingly taking the hybrid option when one is available, automakers and industry analysts say.
Analysts at Japanese bank Nomura expect conventional hybrids’ slice of the U.S. market to more than triple to around 60% by 2034. Overall, hybrid sales were up 30% year-over-year in October, according to industry-data firm Motor Intelligence.
After nearly a decade and tens of billions of dollars spent trying to pivot to electric vehicles, the auto industry is furiously moving its focus to hybrids.
The vehicles—which pair a gasoline engine with an electric battery for fuel-economy savings and, in some cases, more power—represent the fastest-growing new-car segment. Many hybrids now only cost a couple thousand dollars more than their gas-powered counterparts.
Buyers have flocked to hybrids before, like in the 2000s when the Iraq war drove up gas prices. Now, hybrids are shaping up to be the dominant American vehicle of the coming decade and the next step for internal combustion.
General Motors, whose executives long regarded hybrids as a skippable step on the path to EVs, is planning hybrid versions of its three-row SUVs and popular Equinox SUV. Ford Motor has stressed to investors this year that it is focused on adding hybrid versions across its lineup. Mazda, which has licensed Toyota’s hybrid technology, is now developing it in-house for some vehicles. Volkswagen is also planning three hybrid SUVs for the U.S. market. Hyundai has retooled its Georgia “Metaplant” to make more hybrids, in addition to EVs, citing increasing demand.
One automaker stands out: Toyota. The Japanese automaker kicked off the modern hybrid movement in the late 1990s with the original Prius, and has spent the subsequent decades scaling the technology across most of its lineup.
Popular cars like the RAV4 SUV and Camry sedan now only come as hybrids, and even Toyota’s trucks offer hybrid options.
The world’s largest automaker produced more hybrid cars in North America last year than Honda, Ford, Stellantis, Hyundai, Mazda, Subaru, Nissan and GM combined. Sales of Toyota’s hybrids and EVs were up almost 40% in September, according to the automaker.
Now, even automakers that already offer hybrids are racing to expand the technology across fleets. At an event in Las Vegas earlier this month, Honda leaders showed dealers a next-generation CR-V SUV that will only be offered as a hybrid, part of a push to roll out 15 new hybrid Honda and Acura models by 2030. The models are key to Honda’s growth goals and many will be targeted at North America, the company said.
“We are working feverishly to implement these investments,” said Bob Nelson, an executive vice president at Honda’s U.S. arm. “Our schedule is as aggressive as it can be.”
Honda actually beat Toyota to the U.S. market with a hybrid in 1999, but didn’t grow its lineup as aggressively. It is now retreating from costly EV investments and spending billions of dollars to scale up hybrid production. But swapping out gas engines for hybrid technology isn’t as easy as plug-and-play.
Some of Honda’s workers have manned assembly lines devoted exclusively to gasoline vehicles. Honda not only needs to retool its factories with new equipment, but it also must train workers to use it—and how to properly install Honda’s hybrid system in the body of a car, Nelson said.
And from an engineering standpoint, getting a gas engine to work in tandem with a battery can be technically challenging for automakers that haven’t invested in doing so for decades.
Past investments in EVs are no guarantee of success. They have different software needs, for example. And companies caught up in the EV boom poured much of their money into platforms designed specifically not to contain a combustion engine.
“Objectively, a hybrid-electric vehicle is more complex to assemble and manufacture than a battery-electric vehicle,” said Giorgio Rizzoni, a professor at the Ohio State University who studies electrified powertrains.
Nissan is another automaker racing to join the hybrid party, especially with an electrified version of its top-selling Rogue SUV. This year, the company spent millions of dollars a day on discounts to land sales of the gas-only Rogues on the lots.
Meunier’s priority when he returned to the company was ramping up the brand’s hybrid lineup. To get the hybrid Rogue out in the U.S. faster, executives decided to ditch all but one trim level for the initial rollout. The company has asked test drivers to try the vehicle alongside Toyota’s RAV4 SUV, hoping to position the two vehicles as competitors.
In October, Nissan invited a group of North American dealers to a test track near the company’s Yokohama headquarters in Japan, where staff unveiled a years-in-the-making Rogue. The SUV starts at $35,490 and is rolling out to dealers now.
It can’t come fast enough for dealers like Paul Sansone Jr. He runs an auto group in New Jersey that includes two Kia dealerships and two Nissan dealerships, and he has watched his Kia hybrids fly off the lot but is “anxiously” waiting for hybrid Rogues.
The hole in Nissan’s lineup, he said, has been addressed. “Whether it’s too late? I don’t know,” he said. “We’ll find out.”
Write to Owen Tucker-Smith at Owen.Tucker-Smith@wsj.com