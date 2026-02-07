Automakers pull back on Super Bowl ads amid high costs, tariffs and EV sales woes

Automakers are largely absent from Super Bowl advertising this year amid uncertainty in the US automotive industry, including sales, tariffs, and regulations, according to a report by CNBC.

Auto companies, historically among the biggest buyers of ads during the big game, have shown inconsistent advertising efforts in recent years, with only a few releasing commercials each Super Bowl.

“It’s definitely been on the decline,” Sean Muller, CEO of ad data company iSpot, told the news portal. “Autos are tightening their belts, and they’re probably pulling back on their budgets, and certainly that’s reflected. I think the Super Bowl is a good barometer for all of this.”

Accounting for 40% of Super Bowl ad minutes in 2012, the share of carmakers dropped as much as 7% by 2025, the report noted, citing iSpot. This year, only three automakers are expected to air ads, totalling around two minutes.

Companies such as General Motors, Toyota Motor, Volkswagen are expected to advertise during the Super Bowl 60 between the Seattle Seahawks and the New England Patriots on Sunday.

Instability in the auto sector The decline in advertising comes amid ongoing instability in the automotive sector, which began in 2020 with the coronavirus pandemic and supply chain disruptions. The turmoil continued with tariffs and reductions in all-electric vehicle sales, which have cost companies billions of pounds.

Chrysler's parent, Stellantis, was the only car manufacturer to advertise during the big game last year, with two ads totalling three minutes.

Tim Mahoney, a veteran in automotive marketing, told the news portal that a company must have the right product, ad campaign, and capital to stand out and achieve a return on its investment.

“Super Bowl is just a massive platform, but it has gotten so expensive,” Mahoney, who worked for GM, VW, Subaru and Porsche, told CNBC. “There are sometimes interesting ways to navigate around it. ... Adjacencies can be smart.”

Meanwhile, apart from the Super Bowl, car manufacturers have boosted sports advertising and adopted more streaming and regional advertising rather than focusing on national reach.

“They’re not cutting back in live sports,” Muller told the news portal, citing iSpot data that automakers now represent nearly 60% of spend on live sports.

Concern over high costs Automotive executives told the news portal that they would not advertise during this year’s Super Bowl, saying they were discouraged by the cost, which is around $8 million on average for a 30-second ad and believed their advertising spend would be better allocated elsewhere.

“We are going to really spread our efforts, so money and creativity, over a year,” the report quoted Stellantis Chief Marketing Officer Olivier Francois.

Nissan Motor, which last ran a Super Bowl ad in 2022, is also testing parallel advertising this year.

On Friday, the Japan-based automaker launched a humorous, lively “Big Game” social media commercial for a chips-and-dip holder designed for its Nissan Rogue SUV.