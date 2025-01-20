New Delhi: The automobile sector needs to make nature its “ideal" when planning recycling strategies, said union environment, forest and climate change minister Bhupender Yadav on Monday. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Automobiles contribute 20-30% to urban air pollution in India. The transport sector accounts for about 8% of India's total greenhouse gas emissions.

According to the World Economic Forum, producing ‘circular cars’ will be crucial to reducing the automotive industry's carbon emissions, which currently comprise 23% of global emissions. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Read more: Petrol, diesel or ethanol? Flex-fuel vehicles are poised to hit the street Yadav highlighted the significance of transitioning to a circular economy, which he described as an imperative for India’s future.

Global position With the automotive sector growing rapidly in India, the third-largest market globally in passenger vehicle sales, the minister speaking at the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers' (SIAM’s) third international conference emphasized the importance of aligning this growth with environmental sustainability, drawing inspiration from nature's efficient recycling systems.

“Nobody recycles like Nature. We can ever match the scale of production when it comes to Nature and yet there is zero waste. As we take pride in our manufacturing abilities, let us also take a humbling lesson from Mother Nature in managing waste," Yadav said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

He called on the industry to make nature their ideal when recycling strategies are planned.

Read more: India should re-imagine the National Green Tribunal for better outcomes He urged the automotive industry to lead the transition to a circular economy by incorporating recyclable designs, promoting sustainability in dealership operations, and enhancing consumer awareness. He also underscored the dual responsibility of the automotive industry to drive economic growth while ensuring environmental sustainability.

The minister emphasized the automotive sector’s role in achieving the UN's sustainable development goals (SDGs), including SDG 7 (affordable and clean energy), SDG 8 (decent work and economic growth), and SDG 9 (industry, innovation, and infrastructure). {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}