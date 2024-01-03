Aviation industry aims for growth with sharp focus on supply in 2024
Supply-chain glitches and engine recalls are threatening capacity expansion in the Indian aviation industry. IndiGo may have to ground a quarter of its fleet, and the sector could see a grounded fleet of around 200 aircraft by the end of the financial year.
New Delhi: The year 2023 was a roller-coaster ride for the Indian aviation industry. If Go First going under was the most significant setback, the record number of domestic travellers taking to the skies was its biggest feat.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message