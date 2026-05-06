Aviation ministry details credit lifeline norms for airlines

New Delhi: A homegrown airline can now borrow up to ₹1,500 crore from banks for over seven years, with no interest for the first two years. This is a key takeaway from India's new emergency credit line guarantee scheme (ECLGS) that allows airlines to take additional loans with a government guarantee, the norms of which were detailed by the civil aviation ministry on Wednesday.

The scheme was cleared by the Union Cabinet on Tuesday. The ₹2.55 trillion scheme has earmarked around ₹5,000 crore of credit for airlines.

The country's aviation sector is reeling under the twin blows of the West Asia war and the jet fuel price surge due to the supply disruptions.

People also ask AI powered insights from this story • 5 QUESTIONS 1 What is the new emergency credit line guarantee scheme (ECLGS) for airlines in India? ⌵ India's new ECLGS allows airlines to borrow up to ₹1,500 crore from banks with a government guarantee. This scheme aims to ease short-term liquidity pressures faced by airlines due to factors like rising jet fuel prices and operational disruptions. 2 How much can airlines borrow under the ECLGS 5.0 scheme? ⌵ Airlines can borrow up to their Jan-Mar working capital levels, capped at ₹1,500 crore. The government will provide a sovereign guarantee for these loans, with the maximum benefit initially limited to ₹1,000 crore, extendable by an additional ₹500 crore if the promoter makes a matching equity infusion. 3 Why has the Indian government introduced the ECLGS for airlines? ⌵ The scheme was introduced to help airlines mitigate the impact of rising aviation turbine fuel (ATF) prices, exchange rate volatility, and operational disruptions. It aims to enhance lender confidence, improve credit flow, and support operational stability in the sector. 4 What is the duration and interest structure for loans under the ECLGS for airlines? ⌵ Loans taken until March 31, 2027, are eligible under this scheme. A key feature is that airlines can avail of these loans with no interest for the first two years, and the loan tenure can extend over seven years. 5 How does ECLGS 5.0 differ from previous emergency credit schemes? ⌵ Unlike Covid-era schemes that addressed domestic demand collapse, ECLGS 5.0 is designed to counter external shocks such as supply chain disruptions and rising input costs. It also anticipates larger ticket sizes and broadens the borrower base beyond MSMEs to include airlines.

As per the details of the scheme, airline companies can borrow up to their Jan-Mar working capital levels, capped at ₹1,500 crore. Loans taken until 31 March 2027 will be eligible under this scheme.

The maximum benefit that an airline can claim is initially limited to ₹1,000 crore. An additional ₹500 crore will be extended if the airline promoter makes a matching equity infusion of ₹500 crore.

These loans aim to ease short-term liquidity pressures of airlines.

Under the package, most firms can take an additional loan of up to 20% of what they used as working capital in January-March of 2026, capped at ₹100 crore. However, airlines are allowed to borrow up to the entire earlier amount again.

The government will guarantee these loans for their full duration, reducing risk for lenders. It is meant to help the airlines stay financially stable and continue operations.

The scheme will help mitigate the impact of rising aviation turbine fuel (ATF) prices, exchange rate volatility and operational disruptions, which continue to affect the financial health of airlines, the civil aviation ministry statement said.

“By enabling access to credit backed by sovereign guarantee, it will enhance lender confidence, improve credit flow to the sector and support operational stability," the ministry said. “It is also expected to sustain employment, preserve sectoral capacity and help minimize the pass-through of increased costs to passengers.”

A similar credit package with such a sovereign guarantee had been rolled out for airlines during the pandemic.

Airlines had sought government support as the sector has been hit by high operational costs, including doubling of jet fuel prices due to war in West Asia, closure of airspaces and longer flying hours. Representations were made through the Federation of Indian Airlines that includes the Air India Group, IndiGo and SpiceJet as its members.

Typically, jet fuel accounts for 30-40% of operating costs of an airline. However, since March, this has increased to nearly 50%, the industry body said in its representation.

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Airlines had said they would have to suspend some international routes and ground aircraft unless the government lowered taxes on jet fuel for overseas flights.

The sector has also seen a slowdown in domestic air traffic growth. Domestic air traffic growth slowed down to 1.3% to 167.46 million in FY26, sharply down from the over 7% growth of FY25, as per data from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation.