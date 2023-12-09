comScore
Business News/ Industry / Aviation regulator wants more women officers in sector
Aviation regulator wants more women officers in sector

 Anu Sharma

India already boasts among the highest number of women pilots globally, but the gender disparity in the aviation sector remains stark

India has the highest proportion of women pilots than any other country. (Mint)Premium
India has the highest proportion of women pilots than any other country. (Mint)

NEW DELHI : India’s civil aviation regulator is formulating a framework to encourage more women to join the aviation sector. Although the domestic sector boasts among the highest number of women pilots globally, the gender disparity is still alarmingly stark.

Director General of Civil Aviation Vikram Dev Dutt is working on a plan to address gender disparities and foster inclusivity in the aviation sector, as well as challenges faced by women staffers. 

“We initiated brainstorming sessions to understand the perspectives and challenges faced by our women officers," Dutt said addressing the ‘Women in Aviation India’ awards ceremony on Saturday. 

“This introspection has led to ongoing thought processes, with plans to unveil a comprehensive framework early next year that transcends mere paperwork and official circulars," he said. “Breaking new ground requires taking the right steps, and we are open to navigating uncharted territory with collective input."

Radha Bhatia, president of Women in Aviation India, acknowledged achievements such as 15% women pilots in the domestic sector, and the rising percentage of women in aviation and hospitality. Even so, there is a need to support education and training for women aspiring to enter the industry amid India’s ascent as a major global aviation market, she said. 

About 15% of the pilots in India are women, according to the Directorate General of Civil Aviation. The global average is 5%.

India ranked top in gender equality at the flight deck with women accounting for 12.4% for the pilots in the country in 2021, as per a report last year by the International Society of Women Airline Pilots. Behind India were Ireland (9.9%), South Africa (9.8%), Australia (7.5%), and Canada (7%).

Published: 09 Dec 2023, 06:35 PM IST
