Will take aviation sector to newer heights: minister Naidu

India's aviation sector will grow further as the government intends to add 50 new airports in the next five years. Currently, India has 159 operational airports, and by 2030, the government plans to have 209 airports.

"Since 2014, the number of airports has nearly doubled from 74. Prime Minister Narendra Modi says that he wants to see more airports in the country, hence, we are going to create 50 more airports in the next five years," said aviation minister Rammohan Naidu at the 'Build India Infra Awards'.

Naidu also said that the government has created a template to build more airports, driving the aviation sector to new heights.

Speaking on the sidelines of the event, Naidu told Mint that the government is in talks with many states about new airports. "The ministry is talking to multiple states to identify where new airports can be built. We are currently assessing the land, demand, and potential where newer airports can be developed," said Rammohan Naidu.

Reviving airstrips Minister Naidu also said that the government is identifying various airstrips that can be revived to increase air connectivity.

The civil aviation minister is bullish about the upcoming Navi Mumbai International Airport (NMI) near Mumbai and Noida International Airport (NIA) near the national capital. "We are leaving no stone unturned to achieve PM Modi's vision of Vikist Bharat by 2047. We are trying to start operations at NIA by April. The NIA is expected to become the biggest airport in Asia once all four phases are complete." said Naidu.

He added, "The Navi Mumbai International airport is going to change the entire landscape of Mumbai, a city which is already saturated in terms of connectivity, and where the challenge of land is immense. Now, we can have operations from a different airport in the same city." He also said that developing new airports not only brings more employment but also boosts the entire ecosystem, especially by helping property rates appreciate.

The Noida International Airport is being built by Yamuna International Airport Pvt. Ltd (YIAPL), which is a 100% subsidiary of Zurich Airport International. The airport is expected to start operations in the new fiscal year. Initially, the airport will begin operations with a single runway and terminal. In the long term, the airport is expected to be the biggest in the country, with six operational runways and capacity to handle over 70 million passengers annually.

The Adani Group is developing the Navi Mumbai International Airport, Mumbai's second airport. It is expected to start operations in the new fiscal year and, in the first phase, have an annual capacity of 20 million passengers.

The future is eVTOL Naidu highlighted that the government is focusing on future technologies like electric vertical take-off and landing (eVTOL) aircraft. He also expects to see test flights by 2026. "We want India to lead in eVTOLs, and we are in the middle of making guidelines. We envision that in the first half of next year, at least some prototypes can start flying," said Naidu.

The civil aviation regulator Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has formed six working groups to develop requirements and guidance for advanced air mobility. The DGCA has also issued Guidance on Type Certification of vertical take-off and landing capable aircraft and the design, operation, and authorization of vertiports. The other four working groups are also expected to submit reports soon.