Aviation security body seeks ways to fight cyber threats, AI challenges

NEW DELHI :The Bureau of Civil Aviation and Security is examining the implications of artificial intelligence and other emerging technologies as part of its efforts to safeguard against cyber threats, a top official said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"New technologies come with new challenges. We are examining AI, we are consulting some experts also," BCAS director general Zulfiquar Hasan said, speaking on the sidelines of the 38th Raising Day of the Bureau of Civil Aviation Services.

"Now, new technologies are creating more trouble. The challenges are now technologies like AI, deep fake, drones, global positioning system (GPS) jamming, cyber threats, etc. BCAS needs to be updated on that," home secretary Ajay Kumar Bhalla said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“We need to perhaps anticipate more threats, especially in the cyber field. Then, perhaps we need to invest in cutting-edge technology for threat detection, training, surveillance, and also need to enhance and collaborate with other regulatory agencies and international organisations," he said.

Separately, as part of an ongoing discussion on the paperless biometric-based airport entry programme, Digi Yatra, BCAS has flagged some issues, including tailgating.

Indian airlines carried a record 152 million passengers in 2023, 23% more than in 2022 and 5% higher than the pre-covid year of 2019. Since 2013, air traffic has grown by over 147%. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

To enhance its presence across the country keeping with the increasing air travel in India, BCAS has planned adding regional offices in Noida, Goa, Itanagar, and Chandigarh, and 13 sub-regional offices including at Agatti, Navi Mumbai, Hubli, Trichy, and Port Blair.

