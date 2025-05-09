Amid retail stress, loan write-offs surge in FY25 as banks eye low NPA ratios
Anshika Kayastha 6 min read 09 May 2025, 05:40 AM IST
SummaryLenders typically write-off delinquent or overdue loans where they have minimal expectation of recovery, after these loans have been provided for. The practice tends to be accelerated in the last quarter of a financial year as banks look to clean up their books to report strong year-end financials.
Mumbai: India’s leading banks have written off much higher value of loans in the previous fiscal (FY25) as well as in the last quarter of the fiscal compared to FY24. These write-offs have helped the banks report lower non-performing asset (NPA) ratios, despite ongoing stress in their retail unsecured and microfinance portfolios.
