Axis Bank hikes service charges for savings and salary accounts: Check details

Monthly Service Fee on non-maintenance of Balance- Domestic and non-resident account versions in the Easy & equivalent, Prime, Liberty, Krishi, Farmer, Senior Privilege, and Premium segments are subject to this fee. The fees have been raised by 7.5 per cent of the shortfall from AMB/AQB/HAB, which was formerly INR. 75+ INR, accounting for 5% of the shortfall from AMB/AQB/HAB. The minimum service price, which was previously INR 75, will now be NIL, while the maximum fee will be INR 600. The maximum monthly service charge for metro/urban regions is INR. 600, for semi-urban areas it is INR. 300, and for rural areas it is INR. 250. This fee will be applicable from 1st June 2022.

