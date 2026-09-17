Axis Max Life sees no immediate trigger for premium hikes, bets on small towns

Axis Max Life Insurance does not see any immediate trigger for an increase in life insurance premiums over the next few months, even as global uncertainties weigh on consumer sentiment, managing director and chief executive officer Sumit Madan said in an interview with Mint.
His comments come as India's life insurance industry continues to grow, with Axis Max Life expanding faster than the broader market. The unlisted insurer grew 16-17% last year, compared with industry growth of around 10-12%, Madan said. In the first quarter of the current financial year, the company grew around 16%, against an industry growth of about 8-9%.