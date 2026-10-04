Govt proposes safety limits for medicinal plant used for treating epilepsy

New Delhi: The government has proposed a set of safety and quality limits for the root bark of Mundulea sericea, a medicinal plant in traditional treatment for various conditions, including epilepsy.
A draft proposal, seen by Mint, sets maximum limits for toxic heavy metals, aflatoxins, pesticide residues and microbial contaminants in the plant material. The proposal has been prepared by the Bureau of Indian Standards’ (BIS) Ayurveda Sectional Committee and is currently under consideration, two government officials said.